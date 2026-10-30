Medical tragedy in Karshi: 21-year-old girl dies after nasal surgery

In the city of Karshi, Kashkadarya region, a 21-year-old girl has died in a hospital following a complex surgical procedure. The patient had undergone an endoscopic surgery through the nasal cavity to remove a tumor in the pituitary gland; however, her condition deteriorated sharply a few days later, and she passed away.

This news, which has spread widely on social media, has sparked deep sorrow among the public, as well as serious complaints and concerns regarding medical accountability. Law enforcement agencies are officially investigating the incident.

Chronicle of the operation and details of the incident

According to official information and investigations, the sequence of events unfolded as follows:

October 16 — Surgery: A 21-year-old girl underwent an endoscopic nasal surgery performed by a qualified specialist who arrived specifically from Tashkent to remove a pituitary gland tumor;

October 20 — Deterioration of condition: A few days after the operation, the patient's health began to show sharp negative changes, and her condition became extremely critical;

October 26 — Tragic outcome: Despite all the emergency medical efforts and resuscitation measures provided by the doctors, the young girl passed away on October 26.

Under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office and the Health Department

The Kashkadarya Regional Health Department issued an official statement regarding the situation, announcing that the process has been placed under legal oversight:

Pre-investigation check: The prosecutor's office has initiated pre-investigation activities regarding this death;

Expert conclusions: As part of the investigation, forensic medical examinations have been ordered to determine whether the surgical procedure complied with standards, as well as the appropriateness of the doctors' actions, anesthesia, and resuscitation measures.

Public concern: Nasal surgeries and medical risks

Recently, deaths following various medical interventions related to the nasal cavity—such as plastic surgery (rhinoplasty), septoplasty (correction of the nasal septum), or procedures to treat intracranial organs through the nose—have become a central topic of public discussion:

High-risk factor: Performing surgery on organs close to brain structures (specifically the pituitary gland) through the nasal cavity is considered a complex neurosurgical procedure that requires high precision, specialized training, and safety measures;

Medical responsibility: To prevent such tragic cases, strengthening the technical equipment of intensive care units in clinics and enhancing the preparedness of doctors for emergency complications is becoming a pressing issue.

At the conclusion of the official investigation conducted by the prosecutor's office, it is expected that the actual medical factors that led to the death of the 21-year-old girl will be clarified and an appropriate legal assessment will be provided.