Toddler declared dead by doctors in the US found alive in the morgue

·65·World
Toddler declared dead by doctors in the US found alive in the morgue

In the US, a one-and-a-half-year-old child was found alive in the morgue more than five hours after doctors declared him dead. However, subsequent examinations showed that the baby had suffered severe brain damage.

It is reported that the child was found face down in a swimming pool at home. His parents provided first aid and took him to the hospital. However, an emergency room doctor declared the child dead after about an hour.

According to the mother, the family was offered the chance to say goodbye to their child. At that moment, the child's grandmother noticed he was breathing. The baby's survival was confirmed when forensic medical examiners arrived to collect him. The child was then admitted to a children's hospital.

The child's family is questioning the actions of the medical staff and plans to sue the hospital.

No detailed information about the child's current condition has been provided yet. However, tests have shown that his brain was severely damaged.

USAMedical ErrorForensic ExaminationToddlerHospital
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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