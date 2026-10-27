In Kazakhstan, a volleyball coach assaulted a young female athlete during a competition (video)

In the city of Pavlodar, Kazakhstan, a coach used physical force against his underage student during a volleyball tournament. The incident was captured on video and spread across social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred on October 26 during a girls' volleyball competition. Hamit Mirzabekov, a coach from a private volleyball academy in Shymkent, assaulted a young athlete from his team during the game. The video shows the coach approaching the girl and hitting her on the head.

The Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation has taken disciplinary action regarding the incident. Initial reports stated that the coach was banned from participating in competitions and from sitting on the bench. According to subsequent information, the federation has disqualified him for two years. Additionally, the competition organizers were reprimanded and fined.

The Pavlodar regional police announced that a pre-investigation check has been launched regarding the use of physical force against the minor athlete. The individuals involved in the incident were taken to the police station, and it was stated that the coach's actions would be legally assessed in accordance with the law.

The Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation emphasized that violence in sports, especially against children and adolescents, is unacceptable.