Child survives fall from eighth floor

·64·World
Child survives fall from eighth floor

In Kazakhstan's city of Pavlodar, a child miraculously survived after falling from the eighth floor. The child fell from the balcony of a multi-story building. The child is currently being treated in the hospital in serious condition. This was reported by Nur.kz , citing the Pavlodar Region Emergency Situations Department.

The accident occurred on September 9 at approximately 9:00 PM. According to preliminary information, the minor was on the apartment balcony. They climbed onto a chair, approached the window, lost their balance, and fell from the eighth floor.

According to rescuers, despite the fall from such a height, the child survived. However, their condition is reported as serious.

According to the Pavlodar Region Emergency Situations Department, six such cases involving children falling from heights have been recorded in the region since the beginning of the year. Two of these incidents resulted in fatalities.

Experts are urging parents not to leave children unattended. It is emphasized that leaving children unsupervised in rooms with open windows or on balconies is particularly dangerous.

Rescuers recommend not placing furniture or other items near windows that a child could climb on. They also reminded of the necessity to install reliable window locks, grilles, or special devices that restrict opening.

PavlodarBalconyChildrenFloorRescueSafetyDanger
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