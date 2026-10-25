A mistake cost 133 thousand dollars: In Turkey, a woman accidentally threw 1 kg of gold into the trash (video)

·77·World
A mistake cost 133 thousand dollars: In Turkey, a woman accidentally threw 1 kg of gold into the trash (video)

In the Turkish city of Bursa, a startling incident occurred that put a family's years of hard work at risk. A housewife accidentally confused a package containing approximately 1 kilogram of gold with a trash bag and threw it into a street garbage bin.

As it turned out, the total value of these precious metals exceeds 6.13 million Turkish liras (roughly over 133 thousand US dollars). This money had been saved penny by penny by the family over many years for the purpose of purchasing a new home.

The search in "Akchalar": Police and municipal services mobilized

The incident took place in the neighborhood symbolically named "Akchalar":

  • Realized mistake: After realizing the package was missing, family members immediately contacted the local police department and the city's sanitation and municipal services;

  • Large-scale search: Upon receiving the report, prompt search measures were launched in the area, and the movement of garbage trucks was put under control;

  • Cameras being checked: Specialists are carefully studying footage from all surrounding CCTV cameras to determine whether the waste was taken to a landfill and in which direction the package disappeared.

A lifetime's savings in a single package

This incident sparked heated discussions on social media and in the Turkish press:

  • The dream of a home in jeopardy: Many were shocked that years of labor and accumulated wealth fell victim to a momentary lapse in attention;

  • Results awaited: At present, efforts to find the package at garbage collection centers continue intensively through the joint efforts of municipal services and law enforcement agencies.

TurkeyBursaAkchalargold
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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