Bride “buried” in gold also arrested in investigation

A new turn has occurred in the investigation involving a couple who drew public attention with their lavish wedding in Turkey's Van province. The origin of the gold, jewelry, foreign currency, and Turkish liras gifted at the wedding is being investigated.

After the wedding, the husband, Mehmet Fatih Tançalan, was taken into custody. It has now been revealed that his wife, Çağlı Öz, has also been arrested.

According to reports, the couple's wedding, held on September 6 at the 'Parla Delux' wedding hall in the Tuşba district of Van province, attracted the attention of investigators. The total value of the jewelry at the wedding is said to be 44 million Turkish liras. is said to be

It was noted that at the wedding, Çağlı Öz wore a large gold necklace, numerous bracelets on her arms, large earrings, and gold crown-like jewelry. Additionally, the couple was gifted large amounts of foreign currency and Turkish liras.

Law enforcement agencies have requested an expert report from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) to determine the source of the gold and other valuables at the wedding.

The Van Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into Tançalan based on materials circulated online regarding a number of crimes. He was arrested on suspicion of laundering assets obtained through criminal means.

Currently, the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Çağlı Öz are being examined. The wedding videos, the couple's attire, and the valuable items gifted have also been included in the scope of the investigation.