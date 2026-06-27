One Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in Trash

·4·World
One Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in Trash

A family living in the city of Bursa, Turkey, faced an unexpected misfortune. Precious gold saved over the years to buy a house was thrown into the trash due to a momentary mistake.

It was reported that while cleaning the house, the housewife mistook a bag containing 1 kilogram of gold for ordinary trash and threw it in the bin. The total value of this gold is estimated at 6.13 million Turkish liras, or over 133 thousand dollars.

The head of the family, Sedair Kurnaz, said that this gold had been accumulated over years for the purpose of buying a home. As soon as the loss of the valuables became known, they immediately contacted the police and municipal services.

It is currently unclear whether the bag was taken by a garbage truck or found by someone scavenging through the trash. Consequently, law enforcement agencies and relevant services have begun reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.

Search efforts to find the missing gold are currently ongoing. The family has not lost hope of recovering the fruit of many years of hard work.

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