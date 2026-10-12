In Turkey, two sisters took a drink from a closed shop and left the money under the door (video)

·124·World
In Turkey, two sisters took a drink from a closed shop and left the money under the door (video)

In the Osmangazi district of Bursa, Turkey, two sisters took a drink from in front of a closed shop and tossed the money inside under the door. The children's honest act was captured on a security camera and gained attention on social media.

According to Anadolu Ajansı, the incident occurred on October 8 in the Intizam neighborhood of Bursa. 57-year-old shop owner Mustafa Targay, who has been in business for nearly 30 years, had locked his shop to go perform prayers.

At that moment, two sisters who came to buy a drink saw that the shop was closed. They took a drink from outside the shop, showed the money to the security camera, and dropped it inside under the door.

The shop owner learned about the children's action after checking the camera footage upon a neighbor's advice. He stated that he was deeply moved by the incident.

Mustafa Targay later invited the sisters to the shop along with their father and gave them various gifts. He expressed his joy at seeing the children grow up to be honest and conscientious.

Footage capturing the incident spread on social media and attracted the attention of many people.

BursaMustafa TargaySistersIntizam neighborhood
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek doctor’s assistant working in Turkey dies unexpectedlyUzbek doctor’s assistant working in Turkey dies unexpectedly5 August 01:332-Year-Old Child Drowns in Swimming Pool in Bursa2-Year-Old Child Drowns in Swimming Pool in Bursa29 July 20:13One Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in TrashOne Kilogram of Gold Saved for a House Thrown in Trash27 June 20:01A Momentary Mistake: Woman Loses $133,000 in GoldA Momentary Mistake: Woman Loses $133,000 in Gold27 June 19:58Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental houseTwo sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house19 July 00:03Friends for 40 Years Discover Through DNA That They Are SistersFriends for 40 Years Discover Through DNA That They Are Sisters13 August 17:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure