In Turkey, two sisters took a drink from a closed shop and left the money under the door (video)

In the Osmangazi district of Bursa, Turkey, two sisters took a drink from in front of a closed shop and tossed the money inside under the door. The children's honest act was captured on a security camera and gained attention on social media.

According to Anadolu Ajansı, the incident occurred on October 8 in the Intizam neighborhood of Bursa. 57-year-old shop owner Mustafa Targay, who has been in business for nearly 30 years, had locked his shop to go perform prayers.

At that moment, two sisters who came to buy a drink saw that the shop was closed. They took a drink from outside the shop, showed the money to the security camera, and dropped it inside under the door.

The shop owner learned about the children's action after checking the camera footage upon a neighbor's advice. He stated that he was deeply moved by the incident.

Mustafa Targay later invited the sisters to the shop along with their father and gave them various gifts. He expressed his joy at seeing the children grow up to be honest and conscientious.

Footage capturing the incident spread on social media and attracted the attention of many people.