A Momentary Mistake: Woman Loses $133,000 in Gold

A woman living in Bursa, Turkey, accidentally threw a bag containing nearly 1 kilogram of gold into the trash, mistaking it for waste. Search efforts are currently underway to recover the valuables.

It is reported that the lost gold is valued at 6.13 million Turkish liras (over 133,000 US dollars). The family had saved this wealth over many years with the intention of buying a house.

The incident occurred in the Akchalar neighborhood of Bursa province. Upon realizing the gold was missing, the family immediately contacted the police and municipal services.

According to the head of the family, Sedair Kurnaz, his wife accidentally threw away the bag while cleaning the house, thinking it was ordinary trash.

It is currently unknown whether a garbage truck took the bag or if someone else found it among the waste. Law enforcement agencies and municipal services have launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being carefully examined.