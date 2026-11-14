Lettuce leaves featuring actor's portrait become a trend among shoppers in Japan

In Japanese supermarkets, lettuce leaves wrapped in transparent packaging featuring the portrait of famous actor Tatsuya Fujiwara are catching the attention of shoppers. This unusual product is not only selling out quickly from store shelves but has also sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Usually, a person going to the supermarket to buy groceries does not expect to encounter the serious face of a famous actor among the vegetables. However, for shoppers in Tokyo supermarkets, such a sight is becoming a common occurrence these days. We are talking about lettuce heads sold in packaging featuring the portrait of well-known Japanese actor Tatsuya Fujiwara.

In recent days, lettuce heads wrapped in transparent film with the actor's face printed on them are selling rapidly in Tokyo supermarkets. The product's unusual appearance has also generated great interest on social media, with its photos spreading widely among users. Although this is one of those unexpected marketing ideas typical of Japan, it is driven not by simple advertising, but by the goal of solving an important environmental problem.

It turns out that lettuce leaves are one of the staple products widely consumed in Japanese cuisine. However, according to statistics, more than 60 percent of Japanese people throw this vegetable away in the summer. The main reason for this is the high yield of lettuce in summer and the fact that it wilts faster due to high temperatures. As a result, despite there being enough product on the market, a large portion of it is discarded without being consumed.

To find a solution to this exact problem and reduce food waste, one of Japan's major food companies, Ajinomoto, established a partnership with a vegetable growers' cooperative. As part of the project, they reached out to famous actor Tatsuya Fujiwara and asked for his consent to place his portrait on the product packaging.

The actor also responded to the proposal in a humorous way, writing about it on his X page on social media:

"They approached me saying: 'Lettuce leaves are facing a crisis, so could you lend us your face for a while?' And I said: 'Of course.' As a result, I ended up participating in a project where my face is actually put to work. But why me specifically? I'll be waiting for you in the vegetable section," joked Fujiwara.

Initially, it was unclear what results this initiative would yield. However, as soon as photos of the lettuce leaves in packaging featuring the actor's face spread on the internet, both the purpose of the project and its marketing effectiveness became clear. The unexpected advertisement instantly increased customer interest. Lettuce leaves that might have previously gone unsold and been thrown in the trash began to be purchased quickly from supermarket shelves.

This month, a limited quantity of lettuce leaves in packaging featuring Tatsuya Fujiwara's portrait — a total of 10,000 units — was released for sale. Their popularity among shoppers in a short time proved the success of this idea.

Interestingly, the simple lettuce leaves featuring the famous actor's portrait not only caught people's attention but also drew public focus to a serious problem like food waste. If such a creative approach helps reduce the amount of vegetables being thrown away, we may see even more products featuring Tatsuya Fujiwara's portrait in Japanese supermarkets in the near future.