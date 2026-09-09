52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation

In the Turkish city of Van, a wedding involving a popular social media fashion designer and entrepreneur Çağlı Öz and a blogger known by the nickname 'Vanlı Kara Haydar', Mehmet Fatih Tançalan,has come under scrutiny due to the massive amount of gold and cash displayed.

The valuables and cash gifted to the couple are being investigated by Turkish law enforcement. It is reported that the bride was gifted 52 kilograms of gold, while the groom received 44 million Turkish Lira. This was reported by 'Haberler'.

The wedding reportedly took place on September 6 in the Tuşba district of Van. During the ceremony, the bride's arms were covered in gold bracelets. Once her arms were full, the remaining bracelets were strung onto a thick chain and worn around her neck.

The gold, jewelry, foreign currency, and Turkish Lira displayed during the wedding caught the attention of authorities. Specifically, whether the gold and money match the couple's official income is being investigated.

Furthermore, the source of the gold is also being examined. This matter is being handled by Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board — MASAK. The investigation is ongoing.

Groom arrested in another case

Beyond the wedding investigation, Mehmet Fatih Tançalan has been mentioned in connection with another criminal case.

He faces charges of insulting the state and public institutionsas well as money laundering. Tançalan was arrested by court order.

The blogger has denied the allegations. He claims that most of the wedding and engagement expenses were covered by advertising and sponsorship deals. He added that some of the gold displayed at the wedding was not his personal property.

He stated that some of it was borrowed temporarily from jewelers.

Currently, Turkish authorities are investigating the source of the 52 kilograms of gold, 44 million Turkish Lira, and other valuables, as well as their consistency with the couple's income. MASAK is conducting a relevant review of the situation.