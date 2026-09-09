52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation

·110·World
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation

In the Turkish city of Van, a wedding involving a popular social media fashion designer and entrepreneur Çağlı Öz and a blogger known by the nickname 'Vanlı Kara Haydar', Mehmet Fatih Tançalan,has come under scrutiny due to the massive amount of gold and cash displayed.

The valuables and cash gifted to the couple are being investigated by Turkish law enforcement. It is reported that the bride was gifted 52 kilograms of gold, while the groom received 44 million Turkish Lira. This was reported by 'Haberler'.

The wedding reportedly took place on September 6 in the Tuşba district of Van. During the ceremony, the bride's arms were covered in gold bracelets. Once her arms were full, the remaining bracelets were strung onto a thick chain and worn around her neck.

The gold, jewelry, foreign currency, and Turkish Lira displayed during the wedding caught the attention of authorities. Specifically, whether the gold and money match the couple's official income is being investigated.

Furthermore, the source of the gold is also being examined. This matter is being handled by Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board — MASAK. The investigation is ongoing.

Groom arrested in another case

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation

Beyond the wedding investigation, Mehmet Fatih Tançalan has been mentioned in connection with another criminal case.

He faces charges of insulting the state and public institutionsas well as money laundering. Tançalan was arrested by court order.

The blogger has denied the allegations. He claims that most of the wedding and engagement expenses were covered by advertising and sponsorship deals. He added that some of the gold displayed at the wedding was not his personal property.

He stated that some of it was borrowed temporarily from jewelers.

Currently, Turkish authorities are investigating the source of the 52 kilograms of gold, 44 million Turkish Lira, and other valuables, as well as their consistency with the couple's income. MASAK is conducting a relevant review of the situation.

WeddingGoldMehmet Fatih TançalanTurkeyMASAKFinancial CrimeBlogger
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New potato variety named "Aytkhozhin" created in KazakhstanNew potato variety named "Aytkhozhin" created in KazakhstanToday, 19:03Crocodile attacks and kills zoo employeeCrocodile attacks and kills zoo employeeToday, 18:56Expensive jewelry distributed to wedding guests (video)Expensive jewelry distributed to wedding guests (video)Today, 16:39Burrito eaten in 30 seconds, world record broken (video)Burrito eaten in 30 seconds, world record broken (video)Today, 16:14Father who made medicine at home to save his sonFather who made medicine at home to save his sonToday, 15:16Fisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight daysFisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight daysToday, 14:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online
16-year-old boy has been living in a pond for five years
16-year-old boy has been living in a pond for five years