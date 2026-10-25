Cat Living on University Campus for 4 Years Awarded Honorary Doctorate in US

·66·World
Cat Living on University Campus for 4 Years Awarded Honorary Doctorate in US

An unusual event took place during a graduation ceremony held at the Castleton campus in Vermont, USA. The university leadership awarded an honorary doctorate not to students, but to a campus-dwelling cat named Max.

Having lived on the university grounds for about four years, Max has gained immense popularity among students. He often accompanied students and provided emotional support, especially during exams. Thus, the cat became a unique symbol of the campus.

The university awarded Max with a humorous honorary title called "Doctor of Litter-ature". This title plays on the English phrase "Doctor of Literature", replacing part of it with the word "litter", referring to a cat's litter box.

Max's award was warmly welcomed by the students. Some joked that the cat achieved a doctorate before they did. Others noted that Max well deserved such recognition.

One of the graduates emphasized that petting Max whenever feeling down always brought comfort. Thus, the campus cat received a fitting symbolic recognition for its special place in university life.

Castleton UniversityVermontMax the catHonorary doctorate
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Woman who treated a cat cruelly received immediate punishmentWoman who treated a cat cruelly received immediate punishment21 May 14:04Efforts of 5 Men Were in Vain: Cat's Move Made Everyone Laugh (Video)Efforts of 5 Men Were in Vain: Cat's Move Made Everyone Laugh (Video)28 July 13:15Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?25 September 09:07Cat refusing to leave owner's grave for months serves as an example to allCat refusing to leave owner's grave for months serves as an example to all29 July 05:19European countries switch to winter time, turning clocks back one hourEuropean countries switch to winter time, turning clocks back one hourToday 19:00Unusual chickens wearing reflective vests cause panic among residents in SpainUnusual chickens wearing reflective vests cause panic among residents in SpainToday 18:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies