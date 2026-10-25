Cat Living on University Campus for 4 Years Awarded Honorary Doctorate in US

An unusual event took place during a graduation ceremony held at the Castleton campus in Vermont, USA. The university leadership awarded an honorary doctorate not to students, but to a campus-dwelling cat named Max.

Having lived on the university grounds for about four years, Max has gained immense popularity among students. He often accompanied students and provided emotional support, especially during exams. Thus, the cat became a unique symbol of the campus.

The university awarded Max with a humorous honorary title called "Doctor of Litter-ature". This title plays on the English phrase "Doctor of Literature", replacing part of it with the word "litter", referring to a cat's litter box.

Max's award was warmly welcomed by the students. Some joked that the cat achieved a doctorate before they did. Others noted that Max well deserved such recognition.

One of the graduates emphasized that petting Max whenever feeling down always brought comfort. Thus, the campus cat received a fitting symbolic recognition for its special place in university life.