Efforts of 5 Men Were in Vain: Cat's Move Made Everyone Laugh (Video)

A video circulating on social media is bringing smiles to users. The footage shows a group of men using an unusual method to rescue a cat stuck on the roof of a multi-story building.

In the video, five men step out of a window and form a human chain by holding tightly to each other's hands. Their goal was to reach the cat stranded near the first-floor roof and bring it to safety.

However, the most interesting part happens right when they get close to the cat. Just a few centimeters away from being caught, the cat agilely jumps onto a pipe installed along the wall and climbs up to the upper floor as if nothing happened. Afterward, all the rescuers' attempts go in vain.

The person filming the scene cannot hide their laughter. The video quickly went viral on social media and gathered thousands of views.

In the comments, users are also reacting humorously to the incident. Some are leaving funny remarks like 'Cat: "I made you guys bother for nothing"', 'The rescue operation was cancelled by the cat itself', and 'The cat turned out to be more agile than five men', further increasing interest in the video.