New wild cat species discovered in Bolivia after a century

Bolivian scientists have made a discovery of major importance to global science. For the first time in over 100 years, experts have identified a completely new species of wild cat.

This small wild cat is called the Tilkayo tiger cat due to the leopard-like spots on its appearance. The new species was identified in the mountainous Yungas region near the Bolivian capital of La Paz.

Paula Nogales Scaroni, a biologist and National Geographic Explorer who was part of the research team, said that local residents living in the Bolivian Andes often mistook the animal for a regular domestic cat.

Based on the name Tilkayo given to the new species by local communities, it has been scientifically named Leopardus tilcayo.

Nogales described this discovery as an extremely important and unusual event. She noted that the fact no new wild cat species has been identified over the past 100 years makes this finding even more significant.

According to the expert, the previous new wild cat species was recorded in 1923 when the Uruguayan pampas cat was identified. In this sense, the discovery of the Tilkayo tiger cat is the first such finding made a century later.

The Tilkayo is slightly smaller than a domestic cat, with a body length of approximately 45 centimeters. Another distinctive feature is its rounded ears.

Nogales stated that scientists have conducted advanced genetic studies based on the complete genomes of the two animals identified so far. These tests were crucial in determining the unique genetic characteristics of the new species.

One of the identified animals, a male Tilkayo, is currently kept in an animal shelter in the Yungas region. A local family that previously cared for it later handed the animal over to responsible authorities.

The second animal is a female Tilkayo, which was rescued from an attack by local residents. Afterwards, specialists released it back into its natural habitat.

The results of the scientific study on the new species were published in the journal Current Biology. Behind this discovery lies researchers' work carried out since 2021.

Nogales emphasized that, for now, the Tilkayo tiger cat has only been encountered in Bolivia. No evidence has yet been found of its existence in other regions of the globe.

Currently, this wild cat is assessed as a rare and endangered species. Due to its very limited population, it may soon be classified as one of the rarest and most endangered animal species in the world.

For scientists, this discovery is of great importance not only for scientifically confirming the new species, but also from the perspective of studying its natural habitat and defining future conservation measures.