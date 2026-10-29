Kindness on the streets of Istanbul: A cat massaging its friend leaves social media amazed

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Kindness on the streets of Istanbul: A cat massaging its friend leaves social media amazed

The Turkish city of Istanbul is world-renowned as the "capital of cats," where the lifestyle of its four-legged residents amazes many tourists and locals alike. This time, a video filmed on one of Istanbul's streets has gone viral on social media, sparking warm smiles and admiration from users: it shows a grey cat massaging its companion—a white and yellow cat—with genuine affection.

This heartwarming scene once again demonstrated that care, attention, and a unique "expression of love" exist not only among humans but also among animals.

Details of the unusual scene in the middle of the street

The video footage highlights the following interesting aspects of this situation:

  • "Professional" massage movements: The grey tabby cat, like a true expert, is systematically kneading its partner's shoulders and neck with both front paws;

  • The partner's complete relaxation: The white-and-brown cat sits still, bowing its head and enjoying the pleasant process;

  • Indifference to city noise: Even though people are passing by and cars are moving around them, these two animals have forgotten the city's hustle and bustle, occupied only by their sincere moment.

Why are Istanbul's cats so calm?

In Istanbul, street cats are not just stray animals, but an important part of the city's culture and daily life:

  • People's care: City residents build special shelters for street cats and regularly provide them with food and water;

  • Infinite trust in humans: Because no one harms them, they behave very freely and securely on the streets;

  • Viral footage on social media: Such innocent moments encountered amidst daily worries continue to bring positive moods and smiles to millions of people.

This tiny scene on the street served as a reminder that kindness and attention are the most beautiful traits inherent not only to humans but to all living creatures in nature.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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