Cat rescued after being trapped in a grave for 2 days in Poland

·75·World
Cat rescued after being trapped in a grave for 2 days in Poland

An unusual incident at a cemetery in Poland has caught the attention of animal welfare advocates. A cat that had been trapped inside a grave was rescued after two days. It was named "Ghost."

The incident took place at a cemetery in the city of Radom, Poland. It is reported that for unknown reasons, the cat became trapped inside the grave and was unable to get out for several days.

After a two-day search, rescuers managed to locate the animal and bring it to safety. The rescued cat was given the nickname "Ghost" due to its unusual appearance and the ordeal it went through.

Thus, the mysterious incident at the cemetery ended with the cat's survival.

RadomPolandGhost cat
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unusual Grave Digging Championship Held in HungaryUnusual Grave Digging Championship Held in Hungary8 September 22:09In Turkey, a cat brings its kitten to a hospital asking for helpIn Turkey, a cat brings its kitten to a hospital asking for help22 October 16:16New wild cat species discovered in Bolivia after a centuryNew wild cat species discovered in Bolivia after a century5 October 11:00Attitude Toward Zelensky in Poland Plummets: 75.8% Negative RatingAttitude Toward Zelensky in Poland Plummets: 75.8% Negative Rating26 July 22:2460 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US16 August 10:52Former Minister Wanted in Poland Flees to the USAFormer Minister Wanted in Poland Flees to the USA11 May 09:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies