An unusual incident at a cemetery in Poland has caught the attention of animal welfare advocates. A cat that had been trapped inside a grave was rescued after two days. It was named "Ghost."

The incident took place at a cemetery in the city of Radom, Poland. It is reported that for unknown reasons, the cat became trapped inside the grave and was unable to get out for several days.

After a two-day search, rescuers managed to locate the animal and bring it to safety. The rescued cat was given the nickname "Ghost" due to its unusual appearance and the ordeal it went through.

Thus, the mysterious incident at the cemetery ended with the cat's survival.