Pure affection in the animal world: A video of a cat sharing its food with its toy

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Pure affection in the animal world: A video of a cat sharing its food with its toy

Videos capturing unexpected and sincere actions of pets often become the center of discussion on social media. However, a recent clip caught on a security camera not only melted hearts but once again proved how delicate and caring small creatures can be.

The footage, recorded by an automatic feeder camera installed by the owner, shows a Siamese/Thai-breed cat with a mask-like color pattern diligently trying to feed its favorite red soft toy.

Persistent attempts and pure "friendship"

As seen in the footage, the cat did not want to eat its food alone:

  • Dragging the toy to the bowl: The creature carried its small red-and-white sea creature-shaped soft toy in its mouth and placed it inside the bowl filled with special food;

  • Guiding to the food: For several minutes, it pressed the toy's snout against the dry food pellets, acting as if it also needed to eat;

  • Patient waiting: The cat even paused several times, seemingly checking whether its "friend" was eating, and then continued its actions.

How do experts explain this?

Zoopsychologists and veterinarians explain this behavior of cats toward their toys with several natural factors:

  • Maternal and protective instinct: Domestic cats often perceive small soft objects they are attached to as their own offspring or a vulnerable companion;

  • Sign of a safe zone: The feeding area is considered the safest and most pleasant space for a pet. Therefore, they strive to bring their most precious items to this very place;

  • Play and imitation: When left alone at home, such actions help the creature overcome boredom and enrich its natural feeding habits with elements of play.

This video, which sparked thousands of warm comments in a short time, once again reminded people that feelings of innocence, care, and true friendship are not foreign not only to humans but also to the small creatures living side by side with us.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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