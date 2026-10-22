In Turkey, a cat brings its kitten to a hospital asking for help

A video capturing a cat bringing its sick kitten to a medical facility as if asking for help has spread on social media.

According to reports circulated in September 2026, the incident took place in the Turkish city of Izmir. A stray cat had previously been fed by the staff of the medical facility. One day, it carried its kitten in its mouth and brought it inside the facility.

The staff examined the kitten and discovered an infection in its eyes. Afterward, they consulted with veterinarians and provided the necessary assistance. Later, the cat and its kittens were handed over to the veterinary service.

Similar cases have been observed in Turkey before. In 2020, photos spread in Istanbul showing a cat bringing its kitten to the emergency room of a hospital. Medical staff examined the kitten and then referred it to veterinarians.