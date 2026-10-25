Yuri Ushakov stated when Russia will resume dialogue with the US and Ukraine

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Yuri Ushakov stated when Russia will resume dialogue with the US and Ukraine

The leadership of the Russian Federation has announced its conditions and specific timeframe for resuming trilateral peace negotiations in the «Russia — US — Ukraine» format. A Kremlin official stated that Moscow is ready to continue these meetings after the national holiday celebrated in Russia.

This statement is assessed as an important political step against the background of international diplomatic relations that have been stalled or proceeding under complex conditions.

The timeframe after November 4: What did Ushakov announce?

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin, disclosed a specific deadline regarding Moscow's readiness for negotiations:

  • «The new deadline is November 4»: «Now the next deadline is November 4, our major holiday (Unity Day). After that, we will be ready to resume negotiations», — emphasized the Kremlin representative;

  • The format remains unchanged: The statement notes the direct trilateral participation of representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine as the main dialogue platform;

  • Holiday break: The Russian side ties the next wave of diplomatic activity to the domestic political calendar and the period following the national holiday.

A new expected stage in international diplomacy

The resumption of these negotiations could become one of the decisive factors in easing the geopolitical situation in the region:

  • Potential response from Washington and Kyiv: How this deadline announced by the Kremlin will be received on the agenda of the White House administration and Ukrainian officials remains the main question;

  • Topics of discussion: If negotiations are resumed, the parties are expected to clarify their initial positions on the situation at the front, security guarantees, and ceasefire terms.

The probability that the practical phase of this trilateral dialogue will begin in global politics after November 4 has increased significantly.

Russia-Ukraine warYuri UshakovUnity DayInternational negotiations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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