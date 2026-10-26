Ravshan Komilov turns 62

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Ravshan Komilov is celebrating his birthday today, October 26. The singer was born in Tashkent on October 26, 1964, and turns 62 today.

Ravshan Komilov initially studied at a music school. Later, he graduated from the College of Culture and the Music Faculty of the Pedagogical Institute. His professional creative career began in 1987.

The artist has won the hearts of fans with such songs as "Odam bo‘laylik", "Qarab qo‘y", "Tango", "Yurishlaring yoqadi" and "Ozodani sevaman". To date, he has over 200 songs, more than 30 video clips, and over 10 albums.

Ravshan Komilov won the "Kamolot" contest in 1991 and was awarded the "Ulugbek" prize in 1994. In 2000, he was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Artist of Uzbekistan".

On behalf of our editorial office, we sincerely congratulate Ravshan Komilov on his birthday. We wish the singer robust health, family happiness, and new successes in his creative endeavors.