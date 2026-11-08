Aziz Rametov shares the unexpected story of how he met his wife

Actor Aziz Rametov, a representative of the Rametov dynasty, gave an interview to the "Ikkalamiz" project together with his wife, Shahlo Rametova. During the conversation, the couple shared interesting memories about how they met, their love, and their family life.

Aziz Rametov recalled an incident that happened long before he met his wife. He said that during one of the most active periods of his creative career, when he was popular among fans, he saw a girl near the Conservatory.

The actor liked the girl's appearance and style of dress. For this reason, he tried to get to know her and called out to her. However, the girl ignored him and continued on her way without saying a word. Aziz Rametov did not follow her, but jokingly said, "One day I will marry you."

Interestingly, years later, the actor met that same girl again. They got to know each other and eventually started a family. After the wedding, Shahlo Rametova told her husband that she was the very girl he had seen and called out to near the Conservatory years ago.

Recalling this story, Aziz Rametov emphasized that he was amazed by the power of intention and the beauty of fate. According to the actor, the words spoken unintentionally at that time became reality years later.