What do the stars of the "Mehmonjonlardan aylanay" series look like after 18 years? (photo, video)

The series "Mehmonjonlardan aylanay," directed by Mohigul Hamroyeva in 2008 and aired starting in 2009, once gathered millions of viewers in front of their screens.

This project, with a script written by the renowned author Erkin Xushvaqtov, was filmed in the sitcom genre, which is widely popular in the West. The series tells the story of the daily life of a family that has moved into a new house in Tashkent, their relationships with neighbors, and various humorous events.

Nearly 18 years have passed since then. The current appearance of the actors and actresses who portrayed the characters of the series, which once brought joy to viewers, is sparking interest in many. So, what do the stars of the "Mehmonjonlardan aylanay" series look like now?

Hamid Toshpo‘latov

Actor Hamid Toshpo‘latov, who played the lead role of Aziz, was born in 1957. The actor has been working at the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theatre for many years.

It can be said that his role in "Mehmonjonlardan aylanay" became a calling card for the artist in the film industry. In the 2010s, he played leading roles in films such as "Oqibat," "Bevalar," "Achchiq hayot," "Dard," and "Hayotim orzusi."

Toshpo‘latov has two sons and five daughters. In 2021, he was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Uzbekistan.

Nodira Mahmudova

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Nodira Mahmudova, who played the role of Mohira in the series, was born on November 3, 1967, in the city of Kokand. She has been working at the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theatre since 1988.

Throughout her career, she has performed unique roles in video films such as "Bobur," "Mening osmonim," "Qirq tog‘oraning qirq nog‘orasi," and "G‘aroyib parvoz," as well as in films like "Yaratganga shukr," "To‘lov," "Tanlash huquqi," "Go‘zallik siri," "Zumrad va Qimmat," "Mehmonjonlardan aylanay," "Tubanlik," and "Turist," along with numerous stage plays.

Nargiza Sharmetova

Actress Nargiza Ro‘ziboyeva, who played the role of Charos in the series, was born in 1988 in the city of Chirchiq, Tashkent region. After the series, the artist achieved great popularity with several films, the TV series "Meros yoxud Zurriyot-2," and her role as Nasiba in the "Opa-singillar" series.

She also tried her hand at singing. In 2014, she released a track titled "Kechmas" under the stage name Narmin. In 2016, Ro‘ziboyeva married director Ulug‘bek Sharmetov and changed her surname to Sharmetova.

Shaxriyor Izzatullayev

Actor Shaxriyor Izzatullayev, who played the role of the family's youngest child, Husan, in the series, continues his work in the arts today. He played supporting roles in films such as "Jasur," "Kulchatoy," and "Soy qo‘shig‘i." The actor has not appeared in major projects in recent years.

According to Izzatullayev's Instagram page, he currently owns his own electronics store at the "Malika" shopping complex in Tashkent.

Dilbar Ikromova

Actress Dilbar Ikromova, who played the role of the neighbor named Ashrab living in the apartment downstairs, was born on July 17, 1947. The actress graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Theatre and Fine Arts. In 2001, she was awarded the title of People's Artist of Uzbekistan. She was also awarded the Order of "Fidokorona xizmatlari uchun" (For Selfless Service) in 2021.

Dilbar Ikromova skillfully performed various interesting roles in many films such as "Kelinlar qo‘zg‘aloni," "Chimildiq," "Dev bilan pakana," "Devona," "Afg‘on," and "Oyqiz ertagi." The actress passed away on August 25, 2020, at the age of 73, due to complications from coronavirus.

Jumadulla Rametov

Actor Jumadulla Rametov, who played the role of Mohira's brother in the series, was born on November 24, 1955. After graduating from high school in 1974, he entered the Tashkent Institute of Arts and completed his studies there in 1981. He began his career as an actor at the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theatre in 1983.

In addition, he became widely known to the public for his roles in films such as "Osmondagi bolalar," "Tundan tonggacha," "Jasur," "Zamonaviy sovchilar," and others.

In 2020, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and by 2022, the disease had progressed, causing him to lose his memory. The actor is currently undergoing treatment. He was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 1999.

Feruza Meliboyeva

Renowned film and theatre actress Feruza Meliboyeva played the role of O‘g‘iloy, a cosmetics seller, in the series. The artist has been working as an actress at the Uzbekistan State Drama Theatre for many years.

She has also recently been filming in novellas for private TV channels. At the end of 2024, she caught the attention of fans again after shaving her head during a film shoot. The actress stated that she does not regret this action at all.

Madina To‘xtayeva

Actress Madina To‘xtayeva, who played the role of the building manager (domkom) Ma’mura in the series, was born in 1948 in the city of Termez. After graduating from high school, she entered and studied at the Tashkent State Institute of Arts.

The artist joined the "Yosh Gvardiya" theatre (now the Uzbek Drama Theatre) in 1969 and has been working there ever since. Her first role was that of O‘lmasxon in the play "Besh kunlik kuyov" by writer Shuhrat.

In 2000, for her work on the theatre stage, Madina To‘xtayeva was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Uzbekistan by the government.

Avaz Qodirov

Actor Avaz Qodirov, who played the role of Shokirjon, the nephew of the housewife Mohira, was born in 1981 in Tashkent. He has won the hearts of viewers with his firm characters.

Known for his roles in series such as "Qaytar dunyo" and "Maftuna," the actor has also tried himself in various roles in recent years. He also acted in the films "Mug‘ombir kuyovlar" and "Sevadi, sevmaydi."

In 2021, the actor participated in the "Ishq o‘yinlari" project, which was filmed in collaboration with Turkish filmmakers. He was one of the main characters in the telenovela "Otalar so‘z — aqlning ko‘zi." He is currently working at the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theatre.

Asadillo Nabiyev

Actor Asadillo Nabiyev, who played the role of Otamurodjon, an acquaintance of the homeowner Aziz from Khorezm, was born on May 5, 1979, in the city of Qarshi. From 1995 to 1996, he worked as an actor at the "Muloqot" theatre-studio.

In 2014, he was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In 2021, the actor was presented with the "30 Years of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan" commemorative badge.

Huvaydo Jumayeva

Comic actress Huvaydo Jumayeva, who portrayed the character Mahliyo, a distant relative of Aziz who came from the village, was born on November 29 in the Navoi region. She has participated in many comedy shows such as "Sho‘rdanak," "Qalpoq," and "Lady Shou." Currently, she is collaborating with the Bobur Mansurov team.

An unexpected meeting took place on the show "Do‘stlar davrasida." Actor Shaxriyor Izzatullayev, who played the role of the family's youngest child, Husan, in the series "Mehmonjonlardan aylanay," made a surprise visit to the studio and reunited with his on-screen parents — Hamid Toshpo‘latov and Nodira Mahmudova.

Videos capturing the joyful moments of the actors, who met face-to-face for the first time in nearly 18 years, spread on social networks. In particular, Shaxriyor gifting a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Nodira Mahmudova, who played his mother in the series, caught the attention of the viewers.