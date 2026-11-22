"Sahar" band frontman and singer Anvar Jorayev shared his thoughts on the significance of the "Ovoz" and "Artist" musical projects. Having participated as a judge in these projects, he highlighted their role in discovering young talent.

In one of his interviews, the singer was asked how important and necessary the "Ovoz" and "Artist" projects are.

"These projects are very necessary because new artists are discovered through them. They create opportunities for young people from regions and districts to showcase themselves and demonstrate their talents. By displaying their abilities, they can pave the way for their future creative careers. That is why I consider such projects very important. We should have such projects as well," said Anvar Jorayev.

According to the singer, such musical projects not only introduce young talents to the general public but also help them step onto the big stage and develop as professional artists.