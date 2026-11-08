“Is she your daughter or your wife?” — An interesting situation involving Farrukh Komilov and his daughter (video)

Singer Farrukh Komilov shared interesting details about his family on the "Shirchoy" program. The artist spoke about getting married at the age of 19 and mentioned that when he appears in public with his daughter, who is turning 16, people often mistake them for a couple rather than father and daughter.

The show's hosts asked the singer how people perceive them when they go out together.

“When you go to many places and sit with your daughter, what do they say? Don't they ask if she is your wife instead of your daughter?” the hosts asked.

“They ask my daughter, ‘Is he your husband?’” Farrukh Komilov replied.

Following this, the hosts focused on the singer's early marriage. They guessed that the artist must have gotten married around the age of 21–22. However, Farrukh Komilov said he was even younger.

“I got married at 19. Two months after my wedding, I turned 20,” the singer said.

The hosts linked his youthful appearance to his early marriage and asked about his daughter's age. The artist revealed that his daughter is turning 16 and recently started attending a lyceum.

During the conversation, one of the hosts brought up another interesting topic. Noting that the singer might marry off his daughter in the next two or three years and become a young father-in-law, they asked how difficult it would be for a father to give his daughter away in marriage.

“Have you ever imagined the day you will give your daughter away? After all, a father giving his daughter away feels as if he is giving away a piece of his heart. Have you thought about this?” the host asked.

Farrukh Komilov noted that he hasn't thought about it seriously yet, but admitted that it won't be easy.

“No, I think she is by my side for now. But it will definitely be difficult,” he said.

After the broadcast, social media users also took note of the singer's youthful appearance.