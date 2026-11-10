“Endless Love” star Neslihan Atagul has published her first book

Turkish actress Neslihan Atagul, known for the series “Endless Love” (Kara Sevda), has surprised her fans with a new side of her talent. The actress has launched her writing career by publishing her first children's book, as reported by the Haber publication.

The book, titled “There Is a Disaster in This House” (“Bu Evde Bir Afet Var”), was released for sale by Elma Publishing on November 9. The illustrations for the work were created by artist Merve Ergenoglu.

The events of the book revolve around a dog named Afet. After moving to a new home, she tries to adapt to her new family and environment. Through the dog's adventures, the story shows children the process of adjusting to a new place and integrating into a family.

The book's protagonist introduces herself as follows: “Hello, I am Afet. Whether I am a disaster like my name or not, you decide for yourself.”

It is reported that Neslihan Atagul is also preparing to return to her acting career. She is expected to participate in a new series project titled “Kaderin Cilvesi”. Thus, the actress plans to continue her creative work after her maternity leave.

For now, there is no information on whether she will write more books in the future.