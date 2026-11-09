Lisa's TOP-6 picks: The BLACKPINK star's favorite Korean dramas

·46·Culture
Lisa's TOP-6 picks: The BLACKPINK star's favorite Korean dramas

Lisa, a member of the world-famous group BLACKPINK, has shared her list of favorite Korean dramas with fans. In a photo circulating on social media, the singer's top six dramas are compiled, featuring popular projects across romance, fantasy, drama, and thriller genres.

The first place on the list is taken by the series "Love Next Door," which tells the story of two childhood friends whose paths cross again. Lisa also included the mystical-romantic drama "Goblin" in her selection, which depicts an unusual love story between an immortal being and a young girl.

Among the singer's favorites are "The Penthouse," which tells the story of families living in a luxury residence, secrets, and revenge, as well as "Twenty-Five Twenty-One," which reflects youth, dreams, and love in the 1990s.

A black flyer featuring Lisa's list of favorite Korean dramas.

The rest of the list includes "Snowdrop," set against the backdrop of the 1987 Seoul events, and "Crash Landing on You," which tells the story of a South Korean girl who unexpectedly ends up in North Korea.

Combining six different plots and various genres, this list has sparked interest among Lisa's fans, especially those who love watching Korean dramas. Now, fans have another reason to watch the series recommended by the singer.

BLACKPINKLisaKorean dramasK-drama
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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