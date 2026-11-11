The secret to singer Ulugbek Rahmatullayev's youthful appearance has been revealed!

In one of his pre-concert interviews, singer Ulugbek Rahmatullayev answered a question that has intrigued his fans. He was asked how he manages to maintain a youthful and energetic appearance despite the passing years.

The singer attributed the secret not only to positive thinking and dreaming but also to a daily habit.

"The secret to looking young is to think about good things, dream, and believe in them. My biggest secret is that I wash in ice-cold water every day," said Ulugbek Rahmatullayev.

Indeed, despite the years passing, the singer's appearance continues to attract the attention of his fans. This habit of his might seem interesting to others as well.

In the comments on social media, fans are expressing their sincere wishes to the singer and writing that they are looking forward to his new creative work.