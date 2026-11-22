A unique gift has been presented to fans of the famous American singer Mariah Carey. A new Christmas Barbie doll, inspired by the singer's image, was released for sale on November 18, 2026.

This is the second holiday-themed Barbie doll dedicated to Mariah Carey. Its design is based on the singer's iconic look from the cover of her 1994 album "Merry Christmas".

The doll is depicted in a red velvet jumpsuit, with the edges of the outfit decorated with white faux fur trim. The look is completed with black boots, the singer's signature butterfly ring, and a microphone featuring the initials "MC".

The price of the new Barbie doll has been set at 80 dollars.

It is worth noting that the first Barbie doll dedicated to Mariah Carey was introduced in 2023. It sparked great interest among fans, and the initial batch sold out in just 24 hours.

The new doll once again embodies the singer's famous Christmas-related image as a collector's item.