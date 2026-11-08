Is Ruxsora Otajonova really Jahongir Otajonov's daughter? (video)

·0·Culture
Is Ruxsora Otajonova really Jahongir Otajonov's daughter? (video)

Singer Ruxsora Otajonova was a guest on the "Bo‘lovradi" project and made an unexpected statement during the interview. Journalists, curious about her surname being Otajonova, asked, "What is your relation to the Otajonov dynasty?"

The artist replied to this question by saying, "Well, to tell you the truth, I am Jahongir Otajonov's daughter."

During the conversation, she was asked another interesting question. Journalists asked about a time when one of Uzbekistan's famous artists offered to "invest money" in her, and she refused. The singer revealed that this artist was Ozodbek Nazarbekov.

These remarks by Ruxsora Otajonova sparked various discussions on social media. While some users expressed doubt that she is Jahongir Otajonov's daughter, others speculated that these words might have been a joke. Another group of commenters praised the singer's voice and gave positive feedback on her performance.

Ruxsora OtajonovaJahongir OtajonovOzodbek NazarbekovBo‘lovradi
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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