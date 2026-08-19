Qahramon Abdurahimov Turns 77

·18·Culture
Qahramon Abdurahimov Turns 77

Qahramon Abdurahimov, a prominent figure in Uzbek theater and cinema and a Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, turned 77 yesterday, on 18 August.

The actor was born on 18 August 1949 in the Qorako‘l district of Bukhara Region. He began his professional stage career in 1972 and has since continued his creative work as one of the leading actors at the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theater.

Over the course of his many years of work, Qahramon Abdurahimov has portrayed various characters on the theater stage, while also performing notable roles in films and television projects. Audiences know him well for his roles in films such as “O‘tgan kunlar,” “Shaytanat,” “Abulfayzxon,” “Sevginator” and “Tavba.”

The artist’s contribution to the development of Uzbek culture has also been duly recognized by the state. In 1993, he was awarded the honorary title of “Honored Artist of Uzbekistan.” He also received the “30th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan” badge in 2021 and the “Devotee of Culture and Art” badge in 2022.

Ayol va erkak qo‘llarida bir xil kitob ushlab jilmayib turishibdi.

On 28 May 2026, in accordance with a presidential decree, Qahramon Abdurahimov was awarded the Order of Friendship for his services to the country’s cultural life.

Our editorial team sincerely congratulates Qahramon Abdurahimov on his auspicious 77th birthday. We wish him strong health, a long life, family peace and great success in his future creative work.

Qahramon Abdurahimov Turns 77
Qahramon AbdurahimovUzbekistanBukharaUzbek National Academic Drama Theater
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