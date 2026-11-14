It has been revealed how many years Kokoshka and Barchin Gafurova were sentenced to

Bloggers Komila Abduqodirova (Kokoshka), Barchin Gafurova, and Nihola Rajabova have been sentenced to imprisonment. The appellate instance of the Tashkent City Court announced the verdict against them on November 13. This was reported by the lawyer for the victim, Umid Aminov.

According to the lawyer, the court decision sentenced Komila Abduqodirova to 3 years and 6 months, Barchin Gafurova to 4 years, and Nihola Rajabova to 4 years and 6 months in prison.

The three women were found guilty of committing crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code related to extortion, slander, and insult.