It has been revealed how many years Kokoshka and Barchin Gafurova were sentenced to
Bloggers Komila Abduqodirova (Kokoshka), Barchin Gafurova, and Nihola Rajabova have been sentenced to imprisonment. The appellate instance of the Tashkent City Court announced the verdict against them on November 13. This was reported by the lawyer for the victim, Umid Aminov.
According to the lawyer, the court decision sentenced Komila Abduqodirova to 3 years and 6 months, Barchin Gafurova to 4 years, and Nihola Rajabova to 4 years and 6 months in prison.
The three women were found guilty of committing crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code related to extortion, slander, and insult.
The conflict is related to a demand for 35 thousand dollars
According to the information provided by the lawyer, the defendants demanded 35,000 US dollars from Umid Aminov. This conflict gained public attention following events that occurred after a surgical procedure performed at a private clinic in April of last year.
The defense attorney also stated that due to this dispute, the doctor was unable to continue his medical practice for 19 months. It is reported that he now intends to return to his profession.
The verdict in this case was announced by the appellate instance on November 13. The prison terms assigned to the convicts were disclosed by the lawyer.
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