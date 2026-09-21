People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova turns 69

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People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova turns 69

People's Artist of Uzbekistan and renowned actress Saida Rametova celebrates her 69th birthday today, September 21. The artist was born on September 21, 1957, in the city of Samarkand.

Throughout her many years of creative activity, Saida Rametova has carved out a unique place in Uzbek cinema and theater arts, winning the affection of audiences through a variety of roles. In particular, the actress's portrayal of traditional maternal warmth, sincerity, and realistic characters has been warmly welcomed by fans.

For her contribution to the development of national art, the artist was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Artist of Uzbekistan" in 1998. In 2020, she was awarded the "Mehnat Shuhrati" order.

O‘zbek ayoli turli liboslarda tasvirlangan suratlar kolleji.

In 2025, Saida Rametova was awarded one of the highest recognitions in the country — the honorary title of "People's Artist of Uzbekistan".

Even at 69, Saida Rametova continues to demonstrate her sincerity, strong character, and enduring love for her craft.

On behalf of our team, we congratulate Saida Rametova on her birthday, wishing her robust health, family peace, and new successes in her creative endeavors.

Saida RametovaPeople's Artist of UzbekistanMehnat ShuhratiSamarkand
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