Feruza Normatova responds to the criminal case initiated against her (video)

2 min read89
Feruza Normatova responds to the criminal case initiated against her (video)

Actress and blogger Feruza Normatova has responded to reports regarding a criminal case initiated against her. In a video message posted on social media, she addressed the details of the incident and expressed her point of view.

According to the blogger, this incident actually took place six months ago. She stated that the girl who filed the complaint had initially messaged her husband and also directed various insults at Feruza Normatova herself. She then claimed that the girl deleted the correspondence and acted as if she knew nothing about it.

Feruza Normatova alleged that the purpose of this situation was to extort money from her. In her video message, she remarked: "She wants to get money from me. You will get it, you will get plenty. Does the law work only one way, or does it work for us too?"

In another video message, Feruza Normatova provided additional comments on the incident. The blogger said that she had not been involved in this matter for six months and had no concern regarding it.

"Our fault here is that I haven't had anything to do with this for six months. I don't even know what has been going on. Are they calling me a criminal? Who has ever become a criminal for the word 'stinky' until now? People are looking at the situation one-sidedly and expressing opinions. I went there and simply explained things. I explained that she had written to my husband and insulted me with words like 'old woman' and that I was with him for his wealth. I didn't even write an explanatory letter. Now, that is my only fault," she said.

The blogger also stated that she would review the correspondence, SMS messages, and comments, and that necessary expert examinations would be conducted. She promised that after studying all the information, she would release another video message to provide her followers with further details on the situation.

The blogger's statement has spread across social media.

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