“God is the companion of the lonely...”: Famous Asaka singer Ilhom Jorayev has passed away

Uzbek national classical singing art has suffered a heavy loss. Today, November 10, 2026, Ilhom Jorayev, a renowned singer from Asaka and a master of the Fergana-Tashkent maqom tradition, passed away at the age of 70. It was announced that the funeral ceremony for the deceased will take place today in the village of Qayragoch, Andijan region.

Successor of a legendary dynasty and owner of a unique voice

Ilhom Jorayev was considered a representative of a great dynasty that left a lasting mark on Uzbek art. He was the son of Halim Jorayev, the younger brother of the late People's Artist of Uzbekistan, Sherali Jorayev, and was a close nephew of the great master. Having grown up in an environment of art and poetry, the singer earned the recognition of not only the people of the valley but the entire republic with his rich voice, high-pitched laments, and his skill in performing classical ghazals live.

The singer was the husband of the well-known artist Sanobar Rahmonova and the loving father and mentor of singers Ixlosbek Jorayev and Islombek Jorayev. As a family ensemble, the composition “Ustozlar” (Teachers) and many other classical works performed by them have captured millions of hearts.

Indicator / Information Details Full name of the deceased Ilhom Halimovich Jorayev Date of death and age November 10, 2026, at age 70 Origin and dynasty Singer from Asaka; close nephew of Sherali Jorayev Family creative environment Wife — Sanobar Rahmonova; children — Ixlosbek and Islombek Jorayev Funeral ceremony (janaza) Andijan region, Qayragoch village (to be held today) Creative direction Fergana-Tashkent maqom style, classical ghazals, national singing

“Ilhom Jorayev was a devotee of art who created a unique school in conveying the pure melodies of the Uzbek traditional singing school, the culture of live performance, and the essence of ghazals to the listener.”

Beloved masterpieces and an undying legacy

The singer remained active on stage until the final years of his life, presenting solo programs in the Fergana Valley and other regions of the country. Songs that became staples of his repertoire, such as “Andijon boray dedim,” “Aziz do‘stlarim,” “Sanam,” “Dilrabo,” “Nomard bilan do‘st bo‘lma,” “Yo Rasuli Mustafo,” and “Yolg‘izning yori Alloh,” have become golden examples of our national musical treasury.

The bright memory of the late singer Ilhom Jorayev, his rich creative legacy, and his incomparable contribution to Uzbek art will remain forever in the hearts of his fans.

We extend our condolences to the family members and all loved ones of the late artist. Which of his songs holds a special place in your heart? Please leave your memories of the singer in the comments.