Exchange rates for October 24 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign currency rates for October 24, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar decreased by 64.23 soums, amounting to 11,838.92 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 80.21 soums to 13,248.94 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.30 soums, amounting to 147.05 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 88.25 soums to 15,828.64 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.35 soums, amounting to 75.46 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 116.57 soums to 14,362.39 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 8.53 soums, amounting to 1,774.87 soums.