The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 20, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 8.72 soums, reaching 11,971.64 soums.

• The Euro increased by 26.35 soums, becoming 13,160.42 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.71 soums, reaching 146.33 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 15.07 soums, becoming 15,748.69 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.29 soums, reaching 74.87 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 8.66 soums, becoming 14,206.29 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 1.44 soums, reaching 1,795.74 soums.