The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for refined gold bars for November 23, 2026.

The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:

5 grams — 8,483,000 soums;

10 grams — 16,967,000 soums;

20 grams — 33,934,000 soums;

50 grams — 84,834,000 soums;

100 grams — 169,668,000 soums.

Refined gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.