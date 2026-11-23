Selling prices for gold bars for November 23 have been announced
1 min read11
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for refined gold bars for November 23, 2026.
The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:
5 grams — 8,483,000 soums;
10 grams — 16,967,000 soums;
20 grams — 33,934,000 soums;
50 grams — 84,834,000 soums;
100 grams — 169,668,000 soums.
Refined gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.
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