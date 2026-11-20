Gold bar selling prices for November 20 announced
1 min read35
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for standard gold bars for November 20, 2026.
The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:
5 grams — 8,901,000 soums;
10 grams — 17,803,000 soums;
20 grams — 35,605,000 soums;
50 grams — 89,013,000 soums;
100 grams — 178,026,000 soums.
Standard gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.
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