The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for standard gold bars for November 20, 2026.

The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:

5 grams — 8,901,000 soums;

10 grams — 17,803,000 soums;

20 grams — 35,605,000 soums;

50 grams — 89,013,000 soums;

100 grams — 178,026,000 soums.

Standard gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.