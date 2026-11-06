Currency exchange rates for November 7 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 7, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 13.68 soums, reaching 11,987.16 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 43.39 soums, becoming 13,393.25 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.30 soums, reaching 146.29 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 52.31 soums, becoming 16,060.40 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.11 soums, reaching 75.71 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 13.14 soums, becoming 14,650.65 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 1.43 soums, reaching 1,796.96 soums.