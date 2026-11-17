The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for November 18, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 13.16 soums, amounting to 12,010.45 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 36.10 soums, reaching 13,200.69 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.10 soums, amounting to 145.64 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 22.17 soums, reaching 15,842.98 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 10.56 soums, amounting to 14,294.75 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 1.67 soums, reaching 1,801.75 soums.