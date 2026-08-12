DapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSD

·27·Technology
DapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSD

A major breakthrough has been recorded in the data processing and storage technology market. According to Ixbt.com, DapuStor unveiled its innovative R6060 solid-state drive (SSD) with a capacity of 512 TB at the FMS 2026 summit held in early August. Designed for modern data centers and enterprise systems requiring massive storage capacity, this high-capacity device is setting new standards in the industry. Ixbt.com reports this.

The next-generation device supports the latest interfaces and protocols. Reports indicate that the DapuStor R6060 is based on the PCIe Gen5 interface and NVMe 2.0 protocol. This significantly increases data transfer speeds and system efficiency while ensuring stable operation even under the heaviest workloads.

Technical Design and Compact Form Factor

In terms of appearance and design, this SSD uses the EDSFF E2 form factor and measures 200 × 76 × 9.5 millimeters. Fitting 512 TB of data into such a compact enclosure was a major challenge for engineers. The device’s construction accommodates 64 or more areas for NAND flash memory, raising component density to an unprecedented level.

The hardware has also been carefully engineered. The R6060 is built around the DP800 PCIe Gen5 controller specially developed by Dpco Microelectronics, along with 3D eQLC NAND memory. These advanced technologies ensure both high performance and a long service life.

Advanced Technologies and Future Prospects

Experts note that the new SSD uses modern approaches to memory management. In particular, the device supports FDP (Flexible Data Placement) technology. This feature optimizes data placement on the drive, reduces memory wear, and further improves overall efficiency.

DapuStor was already known for its high-capacity devices. However, before the 512 TB version was introduced, the maximum capacity of the R6060 in other form factors was limited to 256 TB. This doubled capacity could enable major corporations to significantly optimize server costs in the future.

DapuStorSSDPCIe Gen5TechnologiesStorage
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyGoogle Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyYesterday, 23:59Google’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersGoogle’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersYesterday, 23:52Grubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersGrubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersYesterday, 23:52Google Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorGoogle Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorYesterday, 23:26Creator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationCreator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationYesterday, 23:26AI Safety: Experts Advocate for Open-Source ModelsAI Safety: Experts Advocate for Open-Source ModelsYesterday, 22:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids