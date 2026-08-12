DapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSD

A major breakthrough has been recorded in the data processing and storage technology market. According to Ixbt.com, DapuStor unveiled its innovative R6060 solid-state drive (SSD) with a capacity of 512 TB at the FMS 2026 summit held in early August. Designed for modern data centers and enterprise systems requiring massive storage capacity, this high-capacity device is setting new standards in the industry. Ixbt.com reports this.

The next-generation device supports the latest interfaces and protocols. Reports indicate that the DapuStor R6060 is based on the PCIe Gen5 interface and NVMe 2.0 protocol. This significantly increases data transfer speeds and system efficiency while ensuring stable operation even under the heaviest workloads.

Technical Design and Compact Form Factor

In terms of appearance and design, this SSD uses the EDSFF E2 form factor and measures 200 × 76 × 9.5 millimeters. Fitting 512 TB of data into such a compact enclosure was a major challenge for engineers. The device’s construction accommodates 64 or more areas for NAND flash memory, raising component density to an unprecedented level.

The hardware has also been carefully engineered. The R6060 is built around the DP800 PCIe Gen5 controller specially developed by Dpco Microelectronics, along with 3D eQLC NAND memory. These advanced technologies ensure both high performance and a long service life.

Advanced Technologies and Future Prospects

Experts note that the new SSD uses modern approaches to memory management. In particular, the device supports FDP (Flexible Data Placement) technology. This feature optimizes data placement on the drive, reduces memory wear, and further improves overall efficiency.

DapuStor was already known for its high-capacity devices. However, before the 512 TB version was introduced, the maximum capacity of the R6060 in other form factors was limited to 256 TB. This doubled capacity could enable major corporations to significantly optimize server costs in the future.