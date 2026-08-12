OpenAI-backed Thrive Holdings raises $2 billion to implement artificial intelligence

Thrive Holdings, a company specializing in integrating artificial intelligence technologies into traditional business processes, has raised $2 billion in a new funding round at a $12 billion valuation. According to ixbt.com, the major investment involved prominent investors such as SoftBank, D1 Capital Partners, and Altimeter Capital, highlighting the growing presence of private equity funds in the artificial intelligence sector. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to The New York Times, the organization is an independent entity spun off from Thrive Capital, one of OpenAI’s main investors. In December 2025, OpenAI acquired Thrive Holdings’ stake in the company. As part of the agreement, OpenAI is sending its employees directly to businesses within Thrive, helping accelerate the practical implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

A new stage for artificial intelligence and corporate services

Thrive Holdings primarily focuses on accounting and information technology. More than 70 businesses currently operate under its platform umbrella. The company is built around two pillars: Current, an accounting network that brings together more than 50 firms and over 2,000 specialists, and Shield, an information technology arm comprising nearly 20 companies.

According to the available data, the Current network’s self-improving TaxAI tax agents have processed more than 7,000 tax returns with 98% accuracy. As a result, participating firms have reduced tax preparation time by more than 30%. At the same time, Shield’s artificial intelligence products have increased the speed of resolving support requests 36-fold.

Focus shifts to infrastructure and physical assets

Some of the newly raised funds will be used to launch a third major division focused on physical assets. Representatives say this division will target regulatory services in the built environment, including the work required to approve, build, certify, and maintain physical assets.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Anuj Mehendratta, one of Thrive Holdings’ founders, emphasized the need to modernize critical infrastructure in the United States, while noting that projects often face local, technical, and legal complexities. According to the data, these challenges directly affect data centers, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, water supply, and transportation networks.

Experts believe that while artificial intelligence will not completely replace physical work in the field or local decision-making, it can significantly ease labor-intensive processes such as research, report preparation, permit drafting, inspection documentation, and compliance monitoring.