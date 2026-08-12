OpenAI-backed Thrive Holdings raises $2 billion to implement artificial intelligence

·25·Technology
OpenAI-backed Thrive Holdings raises $2 billion to implement artificial intelligence

Thrive Holdings, a company specializing in integrating artificial intelligence technologies into traditional business processes, has raised $2 billion in a new funding round at a $12 billion valuation. According to ixbt.com, the major investment involved prominent investors such as SoftBank, D1 Capital Partners, and Altimeter Capital, highlighting the growing presence of private equity funds in the artificial intelligence sector. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to The New York Times, the organization is an independent entity spun off from Thrive Capital, one of OpenAI’s main investors. In December 2025, OpenAI acquired Thrive Holdings’ stake in the company. As part of the agreement, OpenAI is sending its employees directly to businesses within Thrive, helping accelerate the practical implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

A new stage for artificial intelligence and corporate services

Thrive Holdings primarily focuses on accounting and information technology. More than 70 businesses currently operate under its platform umbrella. The company is built around two pillars: Current, an accounting network that brings together more than 50 firms and over 2,000 specialists, and Shield, an information technology arm comprising nearly 20 companies.

According to the available data, the Current network’s self-improving TaxAI tax agents have processed more than 7,000 tax returns with 98% accuracy. As a result, participating firms have reduced tax preparation time by more than 30%. At the same time, Shield’s artificial intelligence products have increased the speed of resolving support requests 36-fold.

Focus shifts to infrastructure and physical assets

Some of the newly raised funds will be used to launch a third major division focused on physical assets. Representatives say this division will target regulatory services in the built environment, including the work required to approve, build, certify, and maintain physical assets.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Anuj Mehendratta, one of Thrive Holdings’ founders, emphasized the need to modernize critical infrastructure in the United States, while noting that projects often face local, technical, and legal complexities. According to the data, these challenges directly affect data centers, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, water supply, and transportation networks.

Experts believe that while artificial intelligence will not completely replace physical work in the field or local decision-making, it can significantly ease labor-intensive processes such as research, report preparation, permit drafting, inspection documentation, and compliance monitoring.

OpenAIThrive HoldingsArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyGoogle Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyYesterday, 23:59Google’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersGoogle’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersYesterday, 23:52Grubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersGrubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersYesterday, 23:52Google Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorGoogle Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorYesterday, 23:26Creator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationCreator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationYesterday, 23:26DapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSDDapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSDYesterday, 22:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids