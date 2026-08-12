iQOO Z11 Smartphone: 7050 mA•ch Battery and AI Features

·41·Technology
iQOO Z11 Smartphone: 7050 mA•ch Battery and AI Features

As the market for next-generation technologies rapidly evolves, leading manufacturers are striving to expand their devices’ capabilities even further. According to ixbt.com, the upcoming iQOO Z11 smartphone is attracting technology enthusiasts with its advanced features, including a huge battery capacity and modern AI functions. Ixbt.com reports it.

One of the device’s key advantages is its ultra-high-capacity 7050 mA•ch battery. This battery is designed to provide users with long-lasting autonomy while reading, creating content, playing games and handling everyday multitasking. The manufacturer is still keeping the power of its fast-charging technology confidential.

AI and Its Advanced Features

The manufacturer is placing particular emphasis on AI technologies in the new model. The iQOO Z11 smartphone will feature AI Captions, which can transcribe and translate voice recordings using Google Gemini and Microsoft Azure services. AI Creation tools will also assist with summarizing documents, improving tasks, generating new ideas and creating various types of content.

The device’s capabilities also include intelligently routing tasks between different Gemini models, processing data in real time, retaining conversation context and supporting the popular Circle to Search feature. This will significantly simplify users’ everyday work in the digital environment.

Display and Technical Specifications

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor, which delivers high performance. The device is also impressive in terms of its display: it will feature a 6.83-inch curved-edge AMOLED screen. The display has a 144 Hz refresh rate and can reach brightness levels of up to 2000 nits in HBM mode and 3000 nits at a local peak.

In terms of appearance and design, buyers will be offered two attractive color options: Celestial Blue and Aurora Green. At this stage, official details about the device’s cameras, as well as its RAM and storage capacities, have not been fully disclosed. More information is expected to be revealed soon.

iQOO Z11SmartphonesArtificial IntelligenceMediaTekGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyGoogle Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyYesterday, 23:59Google’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersGoogle’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersYesterday, 23:52Grubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersGrubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersYesterday, 23:52Google Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorGoogle Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorYesterday, 23:26Creator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationCreator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationYesterday, 23:26DapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSDDapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSDYesterday, 22:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids