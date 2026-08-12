iQOO Z11 Smartphone: 7050 mA•ch Battery and AI Features

As the market for next-generation technologies rapidly evolves, leading manufacturers are striving to expand their devices’ capabilities even further. According to ixbt.com, the upcoming iQOO Z11 smartphone is attracting technology enthusiasts with its advanced features, including a huge battery capacity and modern AI functions. Ixbt.com reports it.

One of the device’s key advantages is its ultra-high-capacity 7050 mA•ch battery. This battery is designed to provide users with long-lasting autonomy while reading, creating content, playing games and handling everyday multitasking. The manufacturer is still keeping the power of its fast-charging technology confidential.

AI and Its Advanced Features

The manufacturer is placing particular emphasis on AI technologies in the new model. The iQOO Z11 smartphone will feature AI Captions, which can transcribe and translate voice recordings using Google Gemini and Microsoft Azure services. AI Creation tools will also assist with summarizing documents, improving tasks, generating new ideas and creating various types of content.

The device’s capabilities also include intelligently routing tasks between different Gemini models, processing data in real time, retaining conversation context and supporting the popular Circle to Search feature. This will significantly simplify users’ everyday work in the digital environment.

Display and Technical Specifications

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor, which delivers high performance. The device is also impressive in terms of its display: it will feature a 6.83-inch curved-edge AMOLED screen. The display has a 144 Hz refresh rate and can reach brightness levels of up to 2000 nits in HBM mode and 3000 nits at a local peak.

In terms of appearance and design, buyers will be offered two attractive color options: Celestial Blue and Aurora Green. At this stage, official details about the device’s cameras, as well as its RAM and storage capacities, have not been fully disclosed. More information is expected to be revealed soon.