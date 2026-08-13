A Moving Moment: Ronaldo Offers Messi Comfort After the Death of His Father

·60·World
A Moving Moment: Ronaldo Offers Messi Comfort After the Death of His Father

The longstanding and legendary rivalry on football pitches gave way to mutual respect, solidarity, and humanity during difficult and sorrowful times. Saudi Arabiaand Portugal national team forward for Cristiano Ronaldo of Saudi club Al-Nassr and Portugal, offered his condolences and support to Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, who posted about his father’s death on social media.

“Leo, I’m with you during these difficult times”

Ronaldo left the following heartfelt words beneath Lionel Messi’s sad and moving post dedicated to the memory of his father, Jorge Messi:

“Leo, I’m giving you and your loved ones a big hug during these very difficult times. I wish you and your family strength and patience”, Ronaldo wrote.

The comment quickly attracted the attention of millions of fans, becoming a symbol of the profound respect and compassion shared by two of the greatest legends in sports.

Jorge Messi’s death and dramatic events at the 2026 World Cup

For your information, Lionel Messi’s father and longtime agent, Jorge Messi, died on August 8, 2026, at the age of 68 after a serious and prolonged illness. His death was recorded at a hospital in Rosario, Argentina.

Reports circulated during this summer’s 2026 World Cup that Jorge Messi’s health had deteriorated sharply. During the tournament, Messi went through emotionally difficult days and was even unable to hold back tears after scoring in one of the matches. Messi desperately wanted to reach the tournament final and dedicate the trophy to his father, but Argentina lost to Spain in the final and had to settle for silver medals.

Jorge Messi was not only a supportive father to Leo but also the key architect and guide in his development into one of the greatest footballers in the world, taking him to Barcelona’s academy at the age of 13.

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Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiAl-NassrInter MiamiArgentina
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