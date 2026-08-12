Lovable Startup Raises $400 Million at a $13.3 Billion Valuation

·30·Technology
Lovable Startup Raises $400 Million at a $13.3 Billion Valuation

Popular European vibe-coding startup Lovable has secured a $13.3 billion valuation in its latest funding round, raising an additional $400 million. According to TechCrunch, the company closed this Series C round led by Menlo Ventures and Scaleup Europe Fund, with participation from dozens of other investors. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This massive funding milestone comes after the startup announced in June that its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) had reached $500 million. For comparison, in the previous round announced last December, the company raised $330 million at a $6.6 billion valuation. Menlo Ventures also led the primary investor group at that time.

Expanding Infrastructure and AI Capabilities

Alongside the startup's growth, its backend requirements and technical capabilities are growing significantly more complex. Today, the platform hosts over 60 million projects, attracting more than 900 million visitors per month. These figures demand a further increase in the platform's technical capacity.

According to reports, alongside standard advanced model options, Lovable offers users its own custom AI model trained in an internal environment. Additionally, in June, the company signed a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud, indicating a fivefold increase in cloud service utilization.

Impact on the European Tech Market

The company is not only developing its core product but also supporting other promising European startups. Notably, Lovable has invested in Denmark-based hardware design startup Atech. Experts believe such partnerships play a crucial role in strengthening the innovation ecosystem within Europe.

As a side note, new investors in the Series C round include investment firm Regent, the owner of TechCrunch. The success of this funding round lays the foundation for further solidifying Lovable's position in the global tech market.

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