Miles Lewis-Skelly intends to stay at Arsenal and fight for a starting spot

·40·Sport
Miles Lewis-Skelly intends to stay at Arsenal and fight for a starting spot

Arsenal midfielder Miles Lewis-Skelly has firmly decided to stay at the London club and fight for a place in the starting lineup under Mikel Arteta, despite uncertainty over his future. Although the academy graduate impressed during pre-season training, intense competition and interest from rival clubs have left his future in doubt. Goal.com reports this.

According to BBC Sport, the young footballer has caught the coaching staff’s attention by starting Arsenal’s last two pre-season friendlies, including Sunday’s final match before the Community Shield. After struggling last season because of competition in the defensive line, the player has impressed in central midfield, his natural position, giving the coaching staff plenty to consider.

Rival interest and the transfer-market situation

Miles Lewis-Skelly’s successful performances in recent matches are forcing the club to reconsider its plans. Arsenal had previously considered selling him along with Ethan Nwaneri in an effort to maintain financial balance. However, the player’s determination and performances on the pitch have complicated the situation.

According to the source, the player was offered to Manchester United in January, although the London club insists it was not actively trying to sell him. Manchester United are looking for a left-sided player because Luke Shaw has faced frequent injury problems. Chelsea also had the opportunity to sign him, but the club has not seriously pursued the transfer so far because of squad congestion.

The club’s financial strategy

Arsenal have been active in the transfer market in recent seasons, spending £250 million last year and more than £100 million this year, including the £75 million signing of Bruno Guimaraes. The club sold Christian Norgaard and Leandro Trossard to comply with financial regulations.

As an academy graduate, the sale of Miles Lewis-Skelly could bring significant benefits to the club in terms of accounting and financial fair play rules. Nevertheless, the player himself remains determined to continue his career at Arsenal and fulfil his full potential.

ArsenalMiles Lewis-SkellyPremier LeagueTransfersMikel Arteta
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