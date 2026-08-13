Beşiktaş Bombshell Transfer: Dušan Vlahović Officially in Turkey!

The Turkish Süper Lig and the European transfer market have witnessed another sensational deal. Istanbul-based Beşiktaş have officially announced that they successfully completed negotiations with renowned Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović (Dušan Vlahović) and signed him.

Three-year contract and a star signed for free

The 26-year-old prolific striker had become a free agent after his contract with Italian club Juventus expired. Despite interest from several European giants, the Istanbul club’s management moved faster to sign the Serbian star.

Earlier, reports emerged that the parties had reached a principled agreement on the terms of a three-year contract . The deal has now been officially confirmed.

Vlahović’s statistics and career path

Last season, Dušan Vlahović made 19 Serie A appearances for Juventus, scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist.

The 26-year-old Serbian goalscorer gradually became one of world football’s most prominent forwards:

He began his career at Serbia’s legendary Partizan ;

At Italy’s Fiorentina he showcased his true goalscoring ability and attracted the attention of Europe’s elite clubs;

At Turin-based Juventus he played as the team’s main striker.

This signing shows that Beşiktaş are aiming high in both the domestic championship and European competitions next season.

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