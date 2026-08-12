Galatasaray Submit Official Offer to Arsenal for Gabriel Martinelli

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Galatasaray Submit Official Offer to Arsenal for Gabriel Martinelli

The reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray have officially submitted a £38 million (€45 million) offer for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. According to Goal.com, the Istanbul giants have identified the Brazilian winger as their main transfer target for European competitions, particularly Champions League matches. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The Turkish club, which has been active in the transfer market in recent seasons, is continuing its aggressive strategy to further strengthen the squad. According to Florian Plettenberg, the official offer is currently on the table at the Emirates Stadium, forcing the London club’s leadership to consider a serious decision.

A complicated situation for Arsenal

For Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff, the offer presents a difficult puzzle both financially and tactically. In particular, Leandro Trossard’s summer move to Besiktas and the arrival of only Christos Tzolis in attack have affected Arsenal’s depth in the forward line.

The 25-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has become an integral part of the Spanish coach’s project. Last season, he made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. These figures played an important role in Arsenal winning the English Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and reaching the Champions League final.

The player’s career at the club

The Brazilian winger joined Arsenal from Ituano in 2019. Martinelli quickly became one of the team’s leading players and won over fans with his pace and mobility on the pitch. In total, he has made 278 appearances for the London club, recording 62 goals and 36 assists.

Just as Galatasaray have signed stars such as Victor Osimhen and Wilfried Zaha in recent years, the club aim to maintain their competitiveness on the international stage through the transfer of Martinelli. Arsenal’s management must now weigh the player’s future value to the team against the current financial offer.

GalatasarayGabriel MartinelliArsenalSüper LigUEFA Champions League
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