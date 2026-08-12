Google Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag Competitor

At the “Made by Google 2026” presentation, Google unveiled the new Google Pixel Tag gadget, designed to find and track personal belongings. Starting at $29, this smart tracker was created as a worthy alternative to the market-leading Apple AirTag, significantly expanding tracking options for Android users. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new device uses the Google Find Hub network, which connects millions of Android-powered gadgets worldwide. This approach is similar to Apple’s Find My ecosystem, enabling lost items to be found quickly through a global network. Users can also make their Pixel Tag ring and determine its location directly not only from a smartphone but also through a Pixel Watch smartwatch.

Design and Technical Specifications

In appearance and shape, the Pixel Tag differs significantly from its main competitor, the AirTag. While Apple’s gadget has a small, round shape, Google opted for an elongated, thinner oval design. According to its specifications, the Pixel Tag is 1.1 inches wide, 1.8 inches tall, and 0.2 inches thick.

For comparison, the AirTag has a diameter of 1.26 inches and a thickness of 0.31 inches. Their weights are nearly identical: including the battery, the Pixel Tag weighs 0.4 ounces, while Apple’s device weighs 0.39 ounces. Both gadgets have IP67 water and dust resistance and can remain underwater at a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

Features and Release Date

The device is equipped with Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband technology for precise finding, but it does not have an NFC module. A speaker built into the gadget’s body makes it easier to locate nearby items by sound. As the power source, both devices use a replaceable CR2032 coin-cell battery, which lasts approximately one year.

The accessory is designed to be attached to keys, bags, and other valuables. According to the source, the Google Pixel Tag will go on sale on November 11 of this year. It is expected to cost $29 for one unit and $99 for a four-pack.