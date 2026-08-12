UEFA Super Cup: PSG and Aston Villa Starting Lineups Announced

One of the first and most prestigious trophies of the new European football season — the UEFA Super Cup — is up for grabs. A major clash will take place at the magnificent Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, between the reigning Champions League winners, French club PSG, and English side Aston Villa, who were crowned the best team in the Europa League.

At 00:00 Tashkent time the highly anticipated encounter will kick off, and both coaching staffs have announced their starting lineups.

The teams’ starting lineups:

UEFA Super Cup 2026

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Match time: 12 August, 00:00 (Tashkent time)

PSG (France): Matvey Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves, Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kang-in Lee.

Aston Villa (England): Marco Bizot, Matty Cash, Victor Lindelöf, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, Gomes, John McGinn, Hemmings, Emiliano Buendía, Majo.

What can we expect from the season’s first final?

Although the Parisians are regarded as the favorites thanks to their star-studded, attack-minded squad, Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, have plenty of experience producing surprises and tactical masterstrokes in cup competitions. Both clubs will undoubtedly give everything to begin the new season with a major trophy.

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